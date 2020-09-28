“Top 500 Chinese Enterprises” Report: Baidu, Huawei and NetEase Rank Top Three in R&D

On September 28, the “Top 500 Chinese Enterprises” development report demonstrated that in 2020, the average R&D intensity of the top 500 Chinese companies has increased for three consecutive years and bounced back to the highest level in history. In 2020, the top 500 Chinese companies invested a total of RMB 1075.4406 billion in research and development expenses, a significant year-on-year increase of 17.04 percent. Among them, Baidu, Huawei, and NetEase ranked the top three in R&D intensity. (Source)

