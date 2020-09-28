Polish Mobile Robot Startup VersaBox Receives Euro 2.5 Million

On September 21, Warsaw-based robotics startup VersaBox received €2.5 million from VC funds EVC, SpeedUp Energy Innovation, Movens Capital, and RST Ventures for Earth. The company deals with internal logistics, such as the transport of goods and products within companies, production facilities, or warehouses. VersaBox solutions have already been implemented in Polish and foreign industrial plants, including the automotive industry. Their current partners include such companies as: Faurecia, Lubella, HUF, and Autoliv. (Source)

