EU & UK

Polish Mobile Robot Startup VersaBox Receives Euro 2.5 Million

Warsaw-based robotics startup VersaBox received €2.5 million from VC funds EVC, SpeedUp Energy Innovation, Movens Capital, and RST Ventures for Earth.

by Synced
Comment 1

On September 21, Warsaw-based robotics startup VersaBox received €2.5 million from VC funds EVC, SpeedUp Energy Innovation, Movens Capital, and RST Ventures for Earth. The company deals with internal logistics, such as the transport of goods and products within companies, production facilities, or warehouses. VersaBox solutions have already been implemented in Polish and foreign industrial plants, including the automotive industry. Their current partners include such companies as: Faurecia, Lubella, HUF, and Autoliv. (Source)

AI Weekly.png

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

1 comment on “Polish Mobile Robot Startup VersaBox Receives Euro 2.5 Million

  1. Pingback: Polish Mobile Robot Startup VersaBox Receives Euro 2.5 Million – Synced – SwedenStartups.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: