Counterpoint: Average Global Price of Smartphones Have Risen by 10 Percent; China’s 5G Phone Shipments Have Increased Sharply

Recent Counterpoint report shows that in the second quarter of 2020, increase of 5G phone shipments prompted the average selling price of global smartphone market to increase by 10 percent. Judging from the domestic shipment number released by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology in August, 5G mobile phones account for a relative high share of 60.1 percent. Market analyst firm Canalys believes that China’s 5G mobile phone shipments will account for 83 percent of the overall market in the next 12 months. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

