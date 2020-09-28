101 Telecom Operators Worldwide Have Launched 5G Commercial Services; 397 Are Investing

According to data released by Global Mobile Suppliers Association last week, as of mid-September, 101 operators worldwide have launched one or more 5G commercial services that comply with 3GPP standards in 44 countries or regions. In addition, 397 operators in 129 countries or regions are currently investing in 5G. 124 operators have deployed 3GPP-compliant technologies in their networks. In April last year, South Korea’s three major operators took the lead in launching 5G commercial services, and more operators have joined since. (Source)

