Japan Builders and Tech Companies Ready to Launch Autonomous Ships by 2025

According to media reports, a consortium of 40 Japanese shipbuilders, shipping companies and tech firms have gathered to produce self-navigating shipping vessels. Development of the AI piloting technology is expected to cost tens of billions of yen, so the shippers including Mitsui OSK Lines, NTT, and Nippon Yusen are working with shipbuilders like Japan Marine United to share both costs and expertise. ResearchAndMarkets.com’s Autonomous Ships Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025) predicts that autonomous navigation will help reduce the maritime emissions, enable massive fuel savings, and save about 20 percent of the cost incurred for the shipping operators. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

