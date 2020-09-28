AI and Smart City Societies Signed MoU to Boost Innovations in Bahrain

On September 28, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Bahrain-based Artificial Intelligence Society and Bahrain Smart City Society to accelerate digital transformation in the country through AI and smart city tech solutions. “We both have identical aims of developing digital transformation in the kingdom to help both private and public sectors understand how branches of AI can assist building and contribute to smarter infrastructure and smarter services,” said AI society president Dr. Jasim Haji. (Source)

