Playstation “Father” Ken Kutaragi Becomes CEO of Tokyo-Based Robotics Startup

Former Sony executive Ken Kutaragi, known to be the "father" of PlayStation, has been named CEO of Ascent Robotics.

by Synced
According to Japanese media, on September 22, former Sony executive Ken Kutaragi, known to be the “father” of PlayStation, has been named CEO of Ascent Robotics. The Tokyo-based startup focuses on developing self-driving cars and other applications. The former Sony chief operating officer retired in 2007 as chairman of Sony Computer Entertainment, now known as Sony Interactive Entertainment. (Source)

