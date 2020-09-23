Alberta Government Gives CA$9 Million in Funding to Edmonton-based AI Institute Amii

On September 18, the Alberta government announced a CA$9 million grant for Edmonton-based Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) to continue researching and commercializing AI and machine learning, as well as apply related technologies to find and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the energy and agriculture sectors. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

