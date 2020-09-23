Microsoft Ignite 2020: New Capabilities of Azure AI to Empower Businesses

On September 22 at the Ignite 2020 virtual conference, Microsoft announced new updates for Azure AI, which include the Azure Cognitive Services with expanded capabilities to streamline business processes, new service named Metrics Advisor Preview that makes it easier to proactively monitor organization performance growth and diagnose issues, in addition to a new feature named Spatial analysis which uses computer vision to help teams and organizations hit by COVID-19 to re-open via creating in-room layouts that support social distancing and other health-compliance measures.

