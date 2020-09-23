Volkswagen’s Truck Division Traton Cooperates with Startup TuSimple to Develop Self-Driving Trucks

On September 23, Volkswagen’s truck division Traton announced that it will cooperate with TuSimple, a Chinese self-driving technology start-up company headquartered in San Diego, to develop self-driving trucks. As part of the transaction, Traton will also acquire a minority stake in TuSimple. Earlier in June this year, TuSimple also forged strategic partnership with US truck manufacturer Navistar to jointly develop L4 driverless trucks, striving for mass production by 2024. The company currently has an unmanned fleet of more than 50 trucks, and serves 18 customers including UPS and McLane. (Source)

