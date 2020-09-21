University of Toronto Spinoff Bridge7 Uses AI to Improve Cancer Treatment

Launched via the U of T Early-Stage Technology program (UTEST), Canadian startup Bridge7 is applying AI to improve the quality, consistency, and efficiency of cancer treatments. Bridge7 uses AI to accelerate the triaging and treatment planning process of cancer patients. Digital protocols are machine learning models that use algorithms to acquire important features of a case. These attributes are used to shape and define the type of treatment given to patients. The company is founded by Tom Purdie, an associate professor in U of T’s Department of Radiation Oncology, and Chris McIntosh, an assistant professor in U of T’s Department of Medical Biophysics. On August 19, Bridge7 was announced as one of nine startups selected for the inaugural cohort of Canada’s Google for Startups Accelerator. (Source)

