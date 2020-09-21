Beijing Officials Announce the City’s 5G Users Surpass 5 Million Benchmark

On September 21, the Beijing Municipal Administration of Communications revealed that the number of 5G users in Beijing exceeded 5 million. The city had also achieved full coverage of 5G standalone networks. Officials claimed that Beijing’s 5G applications are characterized with high speed, large connections, low latency and high reliability, to meet the needs of end users in various industries such as IoT, internet of vehicles and remote healthcare. (Source)

