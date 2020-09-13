Tencent Debutes AR Navigation Platform for IoV and Announces New Smart Transportation Strategy

September 10, Tencent announced the TIME Ecological Partner Program at the Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit: over the next three years, the Chinese tech conglomerate plans to incubate more than US$7.3 billion worth of industrial value with ecological partners. The summit debuted Tencent’s AR navigation platform used on the internet of vehicles, whereby mass-produced car models equipped with the AR platform will be released within this year. Moreover, the company also launched a digital strategy named We Transport for the construction, management, operation and service provisions of smart transportation. (Source)

