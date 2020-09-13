EU and Canada Ministerial Meeting Reveals New AI Schemes for Global COVID-19 Recovery

The EU and Canada are collaborating across a number of multilateral forums to explore how to explicitly leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies to help the international community respond to, and recover from, COVID-19. This includes the Global Partnership on AI’s subgroup on AI and Pandemic Response and the annual EU-Canada Digital Dialogue. This is happening in parallel with ongoing and deep collaboration in other domains, including quantum technologies. (Source)

