Norwegian and UK-based Farming Robot Company Saga Robotics Raises €9.5 Million

On September 1, Norwegian and UK-based agriculture robotics startup Saga Robotics received €9.5 million (US$11.35 million) in funding, led by Nysnø Climate Investments, ADM Capital Europe, the Rabo Food & Agri Innovation Fund, and others. The company’s flagship product “Thorvald” is a farming platform powered by UV-light and used to kill off mildew on crops, in addition to picking fruits and vegetables, phenotyping, in-field transportation, cutting grass for forage, spraying and data collection/crop prediction. According to market estimations, the agricultural robot market is projected to grow from US$7.4 billion in 2020 to US$20.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.8 percent during the forecast period. (Source)

