Nvidia Launches GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs: ‘a Giant Step Into the Future’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang today unveiled the company’s new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, which he says deliver the “greatest generational leap in company history.”



The GeForce RTX 30 Series are Nvidia’s second-generation RTX GPUs and pack almost twice the performance and power efficiency of the previous generation, according to a company press release.



The trio of new GPUs — the flagship GeForce RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3070, and the “ferocious” GeForce RTX 3090 — were joined by a slate of new tools for GeForce gamers also introduced by Huang. These include NVIDIA Reflex, which makes competitive gamers quicker, NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima, which enables real-time computer graphics engines to create movies, and NVIDIA Broadcast, which harnesses AI to build virtual broadcast studios for streamers.



In an amusing video shot in the kitchen of his Silicon Valley home in May, Huang pulled Nvidia’s fresh Ampere GPU architecture “out of the oven,” boasting it could power the world’s supercomputers and hyper-scale data centres. Today, from the same kitchen, the recipe was gaming.



As Nvidia’s second generation of RTX GPUs, the Ampere architecture “is a giant leap in performance,” Huang said. “If the last 20 years was amazing, the next 20 will seem like nothing short of science fiction.”



Huang believes the second-generation Nvidia RTX — fusing programmable shading, ray tracing and AI — will be able to provide photorealistic graphics and the highest frame rates simultaneously.



While the RTX 3070 aims to “make more power available to more people,” Huang proclaimed the RTX 3080 the company’s new flagship GPU. Designed for 4K gaming, the RTX 3080 features high-speed GDDR6X memory running at 19Gbps, delivering performance that outpaces the RTX 2080 Ti by a wide margin.



The RTX 3090 is the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power next-generation content at 8K resolution. The giant GPU can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads for true 8K gaming, according to the company.



Such is its power that the RTX 3090 even comes with a silencer. The three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design makes the GPU up to 10 times quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees cooler than the previous Titan RTX.



“I can’t wait to go forward 20 years to see what RTX started,” mused Huang. “In this future, GeForce is your holodeck, your lightspeed starship, your time machine. In this future, we will look back and realize that it started here.”

Reporter: Yuan Yuan | Editor: Michael Sarazen

Synced Report | A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic — 87 Case Studies from 700+ AI Vendors

This report offers a look at how China has leveraged artificial intelligence technologies in the battle against COVID-19. It is also available on Amazon Kindle. Along with this report, we also introduced a database covering additional 1428 artificial intelligence solutions from 12 pandemic scenarios.

Click here to find more reports from us.

We know you don’t want to miss any story. Subscribe to our popular Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

