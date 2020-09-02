Tesla’s Shanghai Gigfactory’s Kicks Off New Model Project to Be Completed in March 2021

On September 2, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory released the “environmental impact assessment report” for the pre-launch of a new car model — which is probably the Tesla Model Y. The EIA report shows that the new model has passed the review of the Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau, and the estimated pre-manufacturing projects will take up to 6 months, to be completed by March 2021. The investor of the project is Tesla Motors Hong Kong. However, the report did not disclose total investment for the project and Tesla China has not yet responded to inquiries. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any story. Subscribe to our popular Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

