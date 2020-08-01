Chinese AI Startup SenseTime considers IPO on STAR Market

According to the Financial Post, Chinese AI start-up SenseTime is considering IPO on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market. The company’s latest round of financing will bring its valuation to US$10 billion. People familiar with the matter said that the AI company was put on a trade blacklist by Washington in October last year, and is expected to raise US$1.5 billion from the upcoming round of financing. Read more on related Synced coverage: IPO Season: China’s First Wave of AI Companies Are Going Public

