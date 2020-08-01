Alibaba Cloud Deploys Three New Super Data Centre, to Invest US$28 Billion in Infrastructure

According to Synced China, On July 31, Alibaba Cloud wraps up the deployment three data centres in Nantong, Hangzhou, and Ulanqab city, plans to add over one million servers to expedite regional infrastructure development. Beginning 2015, the company has constructed data centres in 22 regions around the world, over hundred data centres and five super centres in total. The new centres are equipped with upgrades in scale, computing power, energy efficiency and intelligence, using 24-hour robots for operation and maintenance. Alibaba Cloud’s 2019 fiscal year revenue has exceeded CN¥40 billion, and the company promised to set up 10 more super data centres across China as part of new infrastructure development. As announced in April, the company will invest CN¥200 billion (approx. US$28.7 billion) over the next three years in infrastructural development covering cloud operating systems, servers, chips, networks, and data centres.

