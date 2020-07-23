U of Florida Receives Us $50 Million From Nvidia to Build a 700-Petaflops AI Supercomputer

The University of Florida (UF) and Nvidia University announced on Tuesday the plan to build the world’s fastest AI supercomputer in academia, providing 700 petaflops of AI performance. UF alumni and Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky is providing US $25 million for the project, whereby Nvidia has promised another $25 million in hardware, software, training, and services. UF had worked closely with Nvidia to enhance the capabilities of its existing supercomputer HiPerGator, through the recently announced Nvidia DGX SuperPOD architecture. The system will be operating in early 2021. UF faculty and staff will have the tools to apply AI in multiple fields, such as dealing with major challenges like rising sea levels, population aging, data security, personalized medicine, urban transportation, and food insecurity. UF expects to educate 30,000 AI-supporting graduates by 2030.



Source: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2020/07/21/university-of-florida-nvidia-ai-supercomputer/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+nvidiablog+%28The+NVIDIA+Blog%29

