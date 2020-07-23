Nvidia May Be Interested in Acquiring ARM from Softbank; Apple Declined the Offer to Bid

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia is eyeing the possibility of acquiring Arm, the chip design subsidiary of Japan’s Softbank Group. Nvidia’s interest could lead up to the biggest-ever semiconductor deal. Arm is one of the most valuable asset of Softbank Group — the Cambridge-based company could be worth up to US $44 billion if IPO takes place next year. The acquisition of Arm could trigger strict regulatory reviews, due to the company’s prominent industry position. Bloomberg report says that Softbank has also contacted Apple for a bid, and the latter has declined the offer.



