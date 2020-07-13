Microsoft Will Divest XiaoIce as an Independent Business

Content provided by Microsoft.

BEIJING, July 13, 2020 — Microsoft today announced it will divest its XiaoIce business into an independent company, with Harry Shum appointed as the Chairman of the board, Di Li as CEO of the new venture, and Zhan Chen as General Manager for its Japan subsidiary. All related work expected to be completed in the coming months. Microsoft will maintain an investment interest in the company and will license all XiaoIce technologies to the new company. The aim is to enable the XiaoIce team to accelerate the pace of local innovation and commercialization of XiaoIce technologies, accelerate the growth of the XiaoIce ecosystem, and provide much-requested customized services for XiaoIce customers and partners.

When the handoff to an independent company is complete, XiaoIce will retain its brand and will continue to innovate across technology, business, and content creation. XiaoIce will continue to grow its partner engagement to serve a wider range of customers in China, Japan and Indonesia. Existing customers of XiaoIce can expect to continue receiving the same level and quality of service.

XiaoIce is one of the most popular chatbots in the world. The XiaoIce brand (known as Rinna in Japan) is widely recognized in China with a massive number of fans and end users, as well as a broad range of development partners and customers. XiaoIce is available in several countries around the world and has reached 660 million online users and is on 450 million third-party smart devices. More than 900 million people have accessed content through XiaoIce. Commercial enterprises in financial services, retail, automotive, real estate, and textiles have used XiaoIce services in their businesses.

