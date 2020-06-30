Is Your Business Ready for the ‘Second Wave’? Lessons from the Chinese AI Industry’s Fight Against COVID-19

Synced has released a wide-ranging report, A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which examines how the Chinese government and business owners have leveraged artificial intelligence technologies in the battle against COVID-19.



Synced presents 13 comprehensive case studies and 74 use cases in five main application scenarios to demonstrate how AI has assisted and can continue to assist in efforts to roll back COVID-19. The report’s creation involved research across various vertical fields, including expert interviews and data analysis and collection on nearly 1,000 different anti-epidemic scenarios, industry observations, and cases of AI application during the epidemic.

The first cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. According to Johns Hopkins University data, as of mid-June 2020, COVID-19 had infected 8,214,571 people worldwide and caused 444,853 deaths. Governments have imposed restrictions on businesses and required residents to stay home or practice physical distancing to slow the spread of the pandemic. As a result, the global economy has plummeted while unemployment has soared.



According to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) mid-2020 report, the global economy is expected to lose nearly US$8.5 trillion in output over the next two years due to COVID-19 — the sharpest economic contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s.



Even as gradual reopenings have begun in many regions, the global economy may still require years to fully recover. What actions can governments and business leaders take to adapt to the “next normal” and survive the pandemic? Are there lessons we can learn? As a leading global information and business service provider in the field of AI, Synced is publishing A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic to help answer these questions.



The first country impacted by COVID-19, China took aggressive and comprehensive measures to respond to what quickly became an epidemic, and shared pertinent information with relevant global organizations and other national governments. By May, most of China was gradually resuming normal social and economic life. Artificial intelligence was widely leveraged in response to COVID-19 and made many significant contributions to the recovery.



Major AI application scenarios covered in the fight against COVID-19 include Thermal Detection of Body Temperature, Medical Imaging Analysis and Diagnosis, Epidemiology and Infodemiology, Disease Tracking and Contact Tracing, Virology Research and Drug Discovery. In each scenario, Synced examines the challenges, solutions, advantages and results, and presents additional related use cases.



It is our hope that sharing these case studies can enable others to learn from China’s experience to better deal with challenges faced in the COVID-19 environment.



Synced is also building a database covering additional domestic and international companies and their AI solutions in the fight against COVID-19, which we plan to release in July. The database will be regularly updated through the end of this year. We invite any companies interested in including their AI COVID-19 solutions in the database to contact us here.



Click here to view the Synced report A Survey of China’s Artificial Intelligence Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

