Clearview AI Ordered to Destroy All Facial Recognition Data Collected From Australia

On November 3, facial recognition company Clearview AI was ordered to destroy all existing images and templates the company collected from Australia, and to cease collecting facial images and biometric templates from individuals in Australia.

The determination was made following a joint investigation by the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said the joint investigation has found the Clearview AI breached Australians’ privacy by scraping their biometric information from the web and disclosing it through a facial recognition tool.

Clearview AI intends to appeal the decision, according to The Guardian’s report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

