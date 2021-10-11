China Has Won AI Battle With U.S., Says Ex-Pentagon Software Chief

According to Reuters, the Pentagon’s former software chief Nicolas Chaillan told the Financial Times on Sunday that “We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over, in my opinion.”

As the Financial Times reported, Chinese companies were obliged to work with the Chinese government and were making “massive investment” in AI without regard to ethics.



On September 26, China’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) published on its website the first set of ethical guidelines governing artificial intelligence, which “aims to integrate ethics into the entire life cycle of artificial intelligence, and provide ethical guidelines for natural persons, legal persons, and other related institutions engaged in artificial intelligence-related activities,” the guidelines state. Previously on June 17, 2019, MOST published the Governance Principles for a New Generation of Artificial Intelligence: Develop Responsible Artificial Intelligence, aiming to “promote the healthy development of a new generation of AI; better coordinate the relationship between development and governance; ensure that AI is safe/secure, reliable, and controllable; promote economically, socially and ecologically sustainable development; and jointly build a community of common destiny for humanity.”

