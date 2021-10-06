Sony Will Launch Edge AI Platform Service for AI Developers

On October 6, Sony Group announced that the company will launch its edge AI platform service Aitrios AI sensing platform in Japan, the U.S. and Europe starting late this year.

Sony said the launch of Aitrios platform is aimed to assist corporate partners from various industries with streamline the development and implementation of AI camera-driven and other sensing solutions.

Currently, the company is widely recruiting corporate partners to provide them with “a one-stop environment”, which enables partnering solutions providers such as AI developers, application developers, camera manufacturers/ module integrators, and system integrators to have easy access to various features and to develop solutions across edge to cloud.

