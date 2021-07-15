Alibaba Announces the Establishment of Artificial Intelligence Governance Laboratory

On July 13, Alibaba announced the establishment of the Alibaba Artificial Intelligence Governance Laboratory (AAIG, https://s.alibaba.com/cn/aaig). The laboratory will promote sustainable, reliable, credible, and usable AI. It focuses on technologies such as multi-modal data fusion analysis, adversarial learning, causal networks, and multi-agent reinforcement learning, as well as algorithm fairness and interpretability research. The lab currently employs 120 researchers, tackling over 200 AI applications in and out of the Alibaba ecosystem. In June of this year, AAIG and Tsinghua jointly released the first AI offense-defense benchmark platform, the Adversarial Benchmark.

