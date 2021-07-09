Tencent’s 7 Billion Dollar AI Supercomputing Center In the Yangtze River Delta Commence Operation

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held in Shanghai on July 9, Daosheng Tang, the senior vice exectuvie of Tencent and president of the Tencent cloud and smart industry group, said that the company’s Yangtze River AI Supercomputing Center with RMB 45 billion (approx. USD 7 billion) investment will soon commence operation. Located in the Shanghai Songjiang District, the center is an important infrastructure investment for Tencent in the east of China. It will undertake various large-scale AI computation, machine learning, image processing, and other engineering computation tasks. The company wishes to form an artificial intelligence industrial cluster with a scale of 100 enterprises.

