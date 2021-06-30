South Korea Bets Down One Billion Dollars on Developing L4 Autonomous Driving

According to media reports on June 28, South Korea is investing KRW 1.1 trillion (USD 1 billion) on L4-level self-driving, involving the government’s science, transport and police units. The government task force also announced 53 projects for commercializing L4 and high levels of autonomous driving by 2027.

According to the Korea Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, the country’s indigenous L4-level autonomous car with no driver seat on the inside, the Autove with no driver seat inside, will begin its first test run next week. Autove will roam ten times each day inside an industrial park at a restricted speed limit of 25 kilometres per hour.

