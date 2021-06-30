Shenzhen Rolls Out China’s First General AI Regulation

On June 28, Shenzhen promulgated the draft of Regulations on the Promotion of Artificial Intelligence Industry of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, which seeks to establish an overarching framework for AI, such as the approval framework for market entrance of AI products and services. The Regulations also mention the set up of a viable classification standard for the AI-related industries. To promote local AI clusters, the Shenzhen government encourages higher education institutions to roll out interdisciplinary AI courses and R&D labs. Affiliated government units are to use AI as much as possible, and grant support and procurement priority to qualified providers and service providers. The municipal government also decided to set up an AI ethics council to provide guidance and coordinate related applications.

