Tencent Quantum Lab and the Department of Physics of Tsinghua University Sign MoU to Explore Material Computing

On June 16, Tencent Quantum Lab and the Department of Physics of Tsinghua University signed an MoU regarding cooperation on functional material databases, machine learning-assisted material computation methods, and material virtual screening cloud platforms. Both sides are to explore the new quantum effects and materials based on their R&D capcities in quantum simulation, AI, high-performance computing, cloud applications.

As part of this partnership, Tencent Quantum Lab plans to launch the Tencent Elastic First-principles Simulation (TEFS) service. AI algorithms will be combined with Tencent Cloud’s heterogeneous computing and big data capabilities, to accelerate the simulation of traditional quantum first-principles materials. Moreover, by introducing multi-scale simulation tools across time and space from ecological partners and third parties, the platform vows to provide physics and materials scientists with more powerful research capabilities in material simulation, design, and screening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

