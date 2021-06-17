LVMH and Google Cloud Create Strategic Partnership for AI and Cloud-Based Innovation

On June 16, LVMH and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and develop new cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Both companies will join forces to empower LVMH’s Maisons—the company’s individual luxury brands—to create new, personalized customer experiences that foster long-term growth. The partnership combines both companies’ creativity, assets, technological capabilities, thirst for innovation, and recognized positions in their respective markets.

The collaboration between LVMH and Google Cloud will assist Maisons’ human talent by providing new AI and machine learning (ML) technologies that not only will improve business operations by enhancing demand forecasting and inventory optimization, but also will elevate customer experiences through personalization—while meeting LVMH’s strictest privacy and security requirements.

“This new, unprecedented and significant partnership with Google Cloud is the reflection of our high ambitions in this area. By combining our best-in-class approaches in our respective industries, it will take us a step forward in the use of data and AI.” said Toni Belloni, Group Managing Director, LVMH.

