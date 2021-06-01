Huawei’s AI Computing Center in Wuhan Begins Operation, Powering Local Industries with Computing Infrastructure

On May 31, in Wuhan East Lake National Comprehensive Science Center， Huawei’s Wuhan Artificial Intelligence Computing Center was completed and put into operation. As China’s first public AI computing infrastructure, the first phase of the Huawei center will have a computing power of 100P FLOPS, and the peak value is equivalent to 50,000 high-performance PCs. Huawei has already initiated cooperation with many local industries and schools, including the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Remote Sensing and Information Engineering of Wuhan University.

The local government announced the simultaneous construction kickoff of the Wuhan Supercomputing Center. According to the current plan, the center is to support core technology and process upgrades of information technology, biomedicine, high-end equipment manufacturing, and automobile design in Hubei Province.

