South Korea Telecom KT Cooperates With KAIST to Establish AI Research Institute

South Korea’s largest telecommunications company will join hand with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) to establish a AI research institute focusing on the technology and software development in Daejeon, which is 164 kilometers south of the capital city of Seoul. The institute will open by the end of this year, with about 200 employees, including academics and KT Staff. It will house a dedicated GPU server farm, initially focusing on the development of artificial intelligence technology for robotics, medical and media.

