Did Elon Musk Change His Mind? Tesla Spotted Using LiDAR for R&D in Florida

A recent photo taken showing a Tesla Model Y with a LiDAR installed on the roof of the car has sparked heated discussion. A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had signed an agreement with manufacturer Luminar to use its LiDAR for self-driving R&D.

Computer vision and hardware engineers and researchers are familiar with the hackneyed LiDAR debate and Elon Musk’s staunch advocacy for computer vision technologies. Musk has dissed those relying on LiDAR for self-driving vehicle development on multiple occasions, claiming that Tesla does not plan to use such technology for its R&D. However, the picture taken at Palm Beach, Florida, shows us that Musk may have changed his mind on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

