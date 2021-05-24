South Korea’s LG Group to Invest USD 100 Million into AI

On May 17, South Korea’s LG Group said it will invest USD 100 million over the next three years to develop advanced AI system with human-level learning, judgment, and thinking capabilities. To actualize this ambition, it plans construct a large-scale high-performance computing infrastructure which can compute 95.7 quadrillion calculations per second. The system vows to have enhanced data inference capabilities, equipped with more than 600 machines learning parameters.

LG has been actively exploring the frontiers of artificial intelligence technologies. On December 7, 2020, the South Korean conglomerate announced the setup of “LG AI Research Institute”. The group was to invest KRW 200 Billion to secure talents over the next three years and involve a total of 16 LG affiliates including LG Electronics and LG Display.

