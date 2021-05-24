IoT Cloud Company Tuya Smart Holds Meeting on Fast-tracked Connectivity and Innovation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

On May 21, leading IoT cloud platform Tuya Smart held a press meeting on its launch of the Global IoT Press Meeting virtual series, with an inaugural event focusing on the North American market. The event addressed trends in the region, challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and future growth opportunities. It gathered leaders from the North American IoT industry, including the guest of honor Jeff Immelt, Chairman of Tuya Smart US; Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya Smart North America; Andrew Howard, Tuya Smart’s Head of Business Development for North America; and representatives from key players in the IoT space Monster, BAZZ, SATCO, Bluetooth SIG, and ioXt.

According to a recent report by Statista on IoT, by 2025 North America will have over 5.4 billion IoT connections alone, a near doubling in six years. As the COVID-19 pandemic and its emerging variants disrupt lives around the world, digitization and IoT developments have accelerated to support consumers and drive growth. The press meeting, held under the theme Connecting Every Thing and Every Person, shared key trends in IoT innovation, alongside introducing Tuya’s flagship IoT cloud platform and networking module, which can help developers create branded smart apps in less than ten minutes and bring products to market in under 15 days.

Jeff Immelt, Chairman of Tuya Smart US, affirmed the importance of constant innovation and the development of exponential growth technology, highlighting how Tuya is addressing this challenge. As the former CEO of General Electric and an IoT industry veteran of over a decade, he remarked “IoT has the ability to connect everything and every person. This offers a growth opportunity similar to that of the mobile internet. As developers create more smart devices and IoT services, they need a platform that enables them to develop efficient and manage the complexities of the full development cycle.”

Attending representatives also shared their insights on key business opportunities ahead, including voice control, data security, and subscription models. Kevin Lee, SVP of Brands and Corporate Development at Monster, known for their Beats by Dr. Dre headphone and electronics series, shared insights on how IoT has transformed the music industry. Daniel Goulet, Executive Vice President of BAZZ Smart Home, spoke on the changes in modern urban living brought

about by the COVID-19 pandemic and its influence on IoT.

As a global leading IoT cloud platform, Tuya Smart’s platform and tools currently enable over 1,100 product categories, over 324,000 developers global, covering nine industry verticals including agriculture, tourism, education, medicine and retail. It is the largest IoT PaaS company in terms of the volume of smart devices powered in 2020, according to the CIC. Through its IoT cloud platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

The Global IoT Press Meeting series, hosted by Tuya Smart, will further focus on key regions including Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Tuya’s focus for 2021 is to galvanize the global IoT industry during a pandemic, leading the charge to support like-minded partners in various markets. The series will showcase Tuya’s tailored IoT solutions for the unique needs of each region and share insights from leading local brands and associations on IoT business strategies, partnerships, and opportunities.

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

