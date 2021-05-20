Waymo Eyes USD 4 Billion Investment, Considers Split From Parent Company Google

Industry report unveiled that Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google, is seeking a USD 4 billion investment from external investors to fuel its autonomous vehicle business. The company has publicly discussed its listing plan, separating from parent company Google. Earlier this month, company has been questioned for the consecutive resignation of six high-level managers, including CEO John Krafcik and CFO Ger Dwyer. Founded in 2009 as one of the earliest companies focusing on self-driving cars, Waymo served to be the example of startups. Its wave of management resignations adds uncertainty to the future of self-driving technologies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

