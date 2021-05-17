Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan Among Six Cities Chosen for China’s Smart City Pilot

On May 11, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) unveiled the six pilot cities for smart city infrastructure and smart vehicle networks, including Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Changsha and Wuxi. The cities are to submit their respective implementation proposals for the next two years to be reviewed by the central government. Their successful experiences are to be replicated by other Chinese cities. Among the chosen cities, Beijing has 14 self-driving technology companies testing on 200 roads, accumulating over 699.58 kilometres of testing mileage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

