Waymo Loses CFO Ger Dwyer and Head of Automotive Partnerships Adam Frost

Waymo, the self-driving subsidiary of Alphabet Inc, confirmed today that company chief financial officer Ger Dwyer is leaving, accompanied by Adam Frost, head of automotive partnerships and corporate development. Waymo has consecutively lost members of its managing team over the past few months, including CEO John Krafcik, chief safety officer Deborah Hersman and head of manufacturing and global supply Tim Willis. Founded in 2009 as one of the earliest companies focusing on self-driving cars, Waymo served to be the example of startups. Its wave of management resignations adds uncertainty to the future of self-driving technologies.

