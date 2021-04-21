China’s AI Chip Investments for 2021 Total USD 3.1 Billion So Far

According to Chinese media report on April 19, there have been at least 21 AI chips investments involving 17 companies since the beginning of 2021, totaling approx. RMB 20 billion (USD 3.1 billion). Among them, 11 companies focused on developing cloud AI chips, while at least eight financing rounds amounted to more than RMB 1 billion. CICC estimates that in the next five years, the size of the AI ​​chip market will multiply by close to 10 times, reaching USD 35.2 billion in 2022. (Source)

