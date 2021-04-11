Shenzhen’s Robotics Industry Output in 2020 Was USD 22 Billion, Up 14 Percent

According to the Shenzhen Robotics Industry Development White Paper released on April 9, the total output value of Shenzhen’s robotics industry was RMB 143.4 billion (USD 22 billion approx.) in 2020, an increase of 14.08 percent from 2019. The total number of robot companies in Shenzhen reached 842, an increase of 11.23 percent from 757 in 2019. The city’s robotics annual patent applications were ramped up to 7,793. In terms of capital investment, the total amount of industry financing exceeded RMB 18.6 billion, and the single largest financing round reached 1 billion US dollars.

