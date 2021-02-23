Huawei’s HMS for Car Partners with Mercedes Benz

On February 20, Yu Chengdong, CEO of the Consumer BG at Huawei Technologies, announced on social platform that Huawei and Mercedes-Benz S-Class are cooperating to provide car owners with the HMS for Car Huawei smart vehicle solution. Drivers or passengers can display applications on large OLED screen of the car multimedia system, enabled by Huawei’s smart voice assistant. HMS for Car can interconnect with mobile phones, watches, speakers, smart screens and other devices with vehicle data. As a smart car cloud service solution, HMS for Car will provide service based on the application ecosystem of Huawei’s terminal cloud services. Huawei has already cooperated with car companies including Volvo to provide similar partnerships. (Source)

