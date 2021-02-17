As part of the long-term strategy to “expand AI capabilities”, Swiss flavours and fragrance giant Givaudan announced that it will acquire the French company Myrissi. The transaction will help Givaudan to capitalize Myrissi’s AI-powered sensory translating technology that connects smell, colour, and emotions. The transaction has been approved by regulatory agencies and is expected to be completed in Q1 2021. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2014, Myrissi has the world’s largest odour-color database, which comes from the test of more than 25,000 consumers, and the company’s analysis of the relationship between colour, emotion, and fragrance is based on this database. The company was founded by Muriel Jacquot as a research project spinoff at the University of Lorraine. On the other hand, Givaudan is a global leading company in taste and wellbeing, and fragrance and beauty, ranging from a favourite drink to daily meal, from perfumes to cosmetics and laundry care.

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

