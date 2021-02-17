L.E.K. Consulting: Drones to Account for 30% of Deliveries by 2040

British consulting firm L.E.K. has released a recent research report stating that as unmanned technology and network scale greatly reduce costs, by 2040, drones may account for as much as 30 percent of same-day parcel deliveries. The company pointed out that the advantage of drones is the ability to take off and land vertically, which requires less space than airplanes or helicopters. In a country like Australia, the drone industry may reach billions of dollars. However, there are still some obstacles to the industry, including establishing sufficient market demand to make it more cost-effective than taxis or trucks, and allowing communities to accept aircrafts to fly over cities. (Source)

