South Korea’s Gwangju City Applies AI to City Governance

According to reports on January 20, South Korea’s Gwangju is adopting integrated AI technology to help with city governance. The AI pledges to improve citizen convenience, reduce expenditures and improve efficiency. The plan instructs distinct administrative bureaus to take respective actions. For instance, a Digital General Situation Room will collect, integrate and analyze overall data to support latter automated decision making. The Job Economics Office will invest KRW 20 billion by 2025 targeting 100 small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in the jurisdiction, to advance data-based quality development. In particular, via the application of AI algorithms, 5G solutions and 5G terminals, the city aims to lay the foundation for strengthening the competitiveness of local manufacturing companies and converting to 5G and AI smart factories. As explained by mayor Lee Yong-seop, “It is important to discover the possibility of AI-backed administration in digital and non-face-to-face environments.” (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

