Singapore Coffee Shop Builds a Robot Barista With Intel AI

At Crown Coffee, a small-yet-homey coffee bar in downtown Singapore, the autonomous robot barista “Ella” never gets your order wrong. Named after the wife of Crown Coffee’s CEO and founder Keith Tan, Ella is a six-axis robot that runs on a constellation of Intel parts including the Movidius vision processing unit, the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, and Intel Xeon and Intel Core processors. Ella is capable of taking orders remotely via an online app, making the cup of coffee, notifying the customer when it’s ready, serving it, finalizing the bill and charging via credit card.



Two years ago, Tan spotted a group of Intel Singapore employees having lunch in his shop. He greeted the group and pitched what he called at the time a “completely wild idea.” The group, part of Intel’s Sales and Marketing Group, connected Tan with the right Intel teams – and the rest is coffee history. Tan and his team are planning to scale the solution to 40 other locations across Singapore, then to Japan and the rest of the world. (Source)

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

