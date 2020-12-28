AI “Sounce” is the Noise Detector to Porsche Cars

This month, Porsche Digital, the subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer, has unveiled digital assistant ‘Sounce’ offers an improved ability to detect noise – for example, during vehicle component tests. The technology, which uses deep learning methods, can reliably and precisely detect noise, for example during endurance tests. This takes the strain off development engineers in particular, who normally have to be personally present throughout such tests. The assistant also makes error documentation more precise and simplifies root cause analysis.



“With Sounce, it is possible to reliably check the noise development of load-bearing components round the clock and under various conditions. This enables us to improve the opportunities for analysis in early component tests,” explains Patricia Rennert, Head of Industry Solutions at Porsche Digital. Acoustics testing based on AI increases quality and reduces costs across a wide range of applications. (Source)

