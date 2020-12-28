Zhengzhou China Launches Urban-Brain to Triage and Park 4.5 million Vehicles

China’s east-central city Zhengzhou has successfully used AI to triage parking for over 4.5 million vehicles in the area. Zhengzhou has adapted high-rise video cams beginning in March 2019, to make each responsible for overseeing seven or eight parking spaces. The AI behind the camera notifies car owners to pay with an official APP once they pull off, and help them scout free vacancies for upcoming stops. The system is currently hooked to 95 percent of all parking spaces.



With permanent residents of 10.35 million, Zhengzhou unveiled the municipal Urban Brain project last year, to digitally upgrade infrastructure in 14 areas including government service, healthcare, urban development, environment protection and transportation. More than 59 cross-government department data has been plugged to about 150 smart systems. The project also clustered in 166 local enterprises, seven academic institutions to form an local digital ecosystem.

