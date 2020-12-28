Multilingual AI News Presenter Broadcasts New Year’s Greeting on Behalf of Chinese Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago

On December 27, Chinese Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago rolled out a multilingual AI presenter named “Xiao Ai” to broadcast New Year’s greeting in Chinese, English, French and Spanish. Xiao Ai’s diplomatic presentation signals the Chinese government’s keenness for AI broadcasting. As early as November 2018, China Xinhua News Agency unveiled the world’s first AI news anchor “Qiu Hao” at the World Internet Conference, emphasizing the natural appeal, tone and gesture of the AI personification. AI has demonstrated multi-faceted prowess in China’s news industry. At this year’s annual “Two Sessions” legislative meeting, AI has helped state-run media outlets scrape newsworthy content online, as well as extract and analyze its dissemination.

We know you don’t want to miss any news or research breakthroughs. Subscribe to our popular newsletter Synced Global AI Weekly to get weekly AI updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

